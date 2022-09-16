ajc logo
X

Ryan, Jonathan

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RYAN, Jonathan

Mr. Jonathan Eric Ryan, age 49, of Stockbridge passed away September 13, 2022. Mr. Ryan was a Communications Specialist with the Georgia Council on Aging and a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (Clemons) Ryan. Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Ryan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Deborah and Jerry Wasson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jessica and Gustavo Soussumi; cousins, Timothy and Tiffany; close family friends, Sandra Bass; and her children, Pamela and Gregory; and many extended family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Chapel of First Baptist Church Jonesboro, 142 College Street, Jonesboro GA, 30236. The family will receive friends 2 PM – 3 PM, prior to the service. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700, www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO

2047 HIGHWAY 138

Jonesboro, GA

30236

https://www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, pictured in the Senate during the 2021 legislative session, is leading the chamber's review of education funding. (Alyssa Pointer / AJC file photo)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Georgia Senate tries to revisit education funding formula13h ago
The Zesto location at 2469 Piedmont Road in Buckhead will close Sept. 19. The family-owned restaurant, which has existed for more than 70 years, had 10 locations in metro Atlanta in the 1980s. Zesto locations continue to operate in East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA / CHRISTINA.MATACOTTA@AJC.COM

Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
15h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's net worth has by $3.4 million since his 2018 election, although the increase came mostly by erasing $6.3 million in debt. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp grew his fortune by reducing personal debts while in office
18h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Idle Braves lose a half-game in East race due to Mets’ win
2h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Idle Braves lose a half-game in East race due to Mets’ win
2h ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer after beating South Carolina 40-13 in September 2021 in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins big, Georgia Tech and Falcons lose
8h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Barnett, Penelope Hollinshead
Orth, Charles
1h ago
Ellington-Jones, Debbie
1h ago
Featured
The presentation of the U.S. flag during the funeral for Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin Jr., alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Community pays respects for second fallen Cobb County deputy
11h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
15h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top