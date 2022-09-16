RYAN, Jonathan



Mr. Jonathan Eric Ryan, age 49, of Stockbridge passed away September 13, 2022. Mr. Ryan was a Communications Specialist with the Georgia Council on Aging and a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (Clemons) Ryan. Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Ryan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Deborah and Jerry Wasson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jessica and Gustavo Soussumi; cousins, Timothy and Tiffany; close family friends, Sandra Bass; and her children, Pamela and Gregory; and many extended family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Chapel of First Baptist Church Jonesboro, 142 College Street, Jonesboro GA, 30236. The family will receive friends 2 PM – 3 PM, prior to the service. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700, www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.

