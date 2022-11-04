ajc logo
Ryan, John

RYAN, John Michael

John Michael Ryan, age 75, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed on October 31, after a brief illness in Dunwoody, Georgia. John was born on April 19, 1947, to Martin and Irene Ryan in Cleveland, Ohio.

John graduated from Parma High School in Parma, Ohio and received his Bachelor's of Science Degree from Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, Ohio. After a brief tour in the National Guard, John was employed with the IBM Corporation in Cleveland, Ohio for 25 years. John was awarded with IBM's highest honor, The One Hundred Per Cent Club for most of those years.

After retiring from IBM, John worked another 25 years for Xerox Dealerships, including Mosaic Corp, Applied Document Solutions, and RePro Products in Atlanta, Georgia. John received many awards for his success in sales, including a trip to Monaco, France in 2007. John loved being a salesman and a teacher.

Most importantly, he loved his family and being just Grandpa to Hanna, Collin, Ava, Marina, Molly, Noah, Jared, Dominic, Leo, Antonio and Camron.

John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Elizabeth "Betsy" Ryan; children, Scott Ryan of Lakewood, Ohio, Adam (Sue) Ryan of North Royalton, Ohio, Megan (Tom) Surovey of Brunswick, Ohio, Shannon (Frank) Zingales of North Royalton, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Cleveland, Ohio for John's family and friends.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude's Hospital.




