Ryan, Earl

RYAN, Jr. Earl Edward



Earl Edward Ryan Jr., formerly of Tucker, GA, passed away in St. Petersburg, FL as a result of complications caused by COVID-19 on June 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by four days by his loving wife of 58 years, Sue Graves Ryan and is survived by their two children, four grandchildren, five siblings, a large extended family and countless friends. He served as a committed and patient caregiver for his wife Sue for much of the last decade as she struggled with dementia.



Earl was born July 25,1931 in Haverhill, MA to Earl Edward and Vivian Susan (Gray) Ryan. He graduated from St. James High School in Haverhill, MA before receiving an Associates of Arts degree from the University of New Hampshire and a Bachelors of Arts degree in Math from New York University. He settled in Atlanta in the early 1960's, where he married the former Mollie Sue Graves and began a long and successful career as a computer programmer (Systems Analyst) with Life Insurance Company of Georgia.



Early in his life, Earl began caddying at the Haverhill Country Club, which started him on a lifelong love of golf. He developed into a talented player and even scored a pair of holes-in-one (both in competition) during his playing days. He was also an excellent amateur bowler and he regularly maintained one of the top scoring averages in his company league. He attained the rank of Ruby Life Master in Duplicate Bridge and shared his knowledge of the game with others by teaching classes in the subject for over a decade. His mother introduced him at a very young age to opera when she took him to see a live performance and this triggered his long term interest in both opera and classical music. An incredibly intelligent, yet understated and humble man, Earl became a member of MENSA well into his 60s when he passed their rigorous entrance exam (just to prove to himself that he could do it!).He was a voracious reader and was especially fond of the mystery genre. He was always an avid supporter of his local library as he consumed volume after volume of his favorite authors and series. Professionally, he was honored to be elected to the International Board of Directors for the Association of Systems Management in the late 1970s. Upon retirement from Life of Georgia, Earl always did his best to help protect the democratic process that he felt was so important to the country. He served two terms as Treasurer of the Tucker Civic Association and also worked as Clerk and Assistant Manager at local polling locations during elections. He was an active member of Tucker First United Methodist Church, serving as Treasurer, President of the Mens Club, and President of the Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in his honor to the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra and or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

