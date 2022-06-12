ajc logo
X

Ruzvidzo, Kennedy

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RUZVIDZO, Kennedy

Age 52 of Stonecrest, Georgia. Born July 3, 1969, Passed June 7, 2022.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Off-duty Henry County police officer shot at Atlanta gas station12h ago
Pair's disappearance in Brazil's Amazon tied to 'fish mafia'
4h ago
Judge hits 2 of Yanks' 6 HRs in rout of Cubs, 10th win in 11
3h ago
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
1h ago
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
1h ago
Tony Awards has stars — and those usually far from spotlight
2h ago
The Latest
Marshall, Slater
Carlton, Gloria
2h ago
Habiger, Andrew
2h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top