Ruwoldt, Bonita

RUWOLDT (ROSSIER),



Bonita Joan "Bonnie"



Bonita Joan Ruwoldt, beloved wife, mother, and dear friend, died peacefully on May 9, 2021 at Wellstar Tranquility Hospice with her daughter Kathy by her side after a period of declining health. Bonnie was born on March 2, 1931 in Roseville, Michigan outside Detroit to late parents, Fred and Laura (Purdy) Rossier and was the 6th of 7 children who all preceded her in death. After graduating from high school, she worked briefly for an insurance company and went to evening art classes which she still enjoyed well into her 80's. She met the love of her life, Jim Ruwoldt, while working and counseling with youth groups, and Bible studies at their local Methodist church. They married on June 20, 1953 while he was in the Marine Corps and enjoyed 63 years of marriage until his death in 2016. His job with Coca-Cola took them all over the world for the Olympics and special Coke functions. She never met a stranger, had a great sense of humor, was so quick and clever and a tremendous asset to his career. However, her greatest joy was being a mother to daughters Cindy and Kathy. Cindy was born with cerebral palsy, and both Bonnie and Jim devoted their lives to the special needs' community and especially Just People, Inc. where Cindy lives under their great care. Nothing they enjoyed more than serving holiday meals and chaperoning events at Just People. Younger daughter Kathy had a love for horses that she shared with her dad, and Bonnie always participated as a great horse show mom. She served as show secretary for the Southeastern Charity Horse Show for many years when it benefited the Tommy Nobis Center and was elected into the show's Hall of Fame. At the time of her death, Bonnie was the co-owner with Joan Lurie of Willowbank Farm in Simpsonville, KY, the leading breeding facility of American Saddlebred horses. Her favorite time of the year was spring when the baby foals were born… she was well known for her cute and clever names! She is survived by daughters Cindy Ruwoldt of Flowery Branch, GA and Kathy Ruwoldt of Simpsonville, numerous nieces and nephews and their families, and 'special family', George Anne and Jim Nash and Brent and Seth Majors and their families all of Alpharetta, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Just People Inc. in Norcross, GA, Wellstar Tranquility Hospice at Kennesaw, or the Lyme Disease Association, Inc. Services will be held on June 1, 2021 at 2 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Home in Roswell, GA. Visitation with family and friends will be held at 1 PM before the service.



