Ruus, Edwin

RUUS, Jr., Edwin Mayo



On Monday, October 26, 2020, Edwin Mayo Ruus, Jr., loving husband, father, brother and friend, passed away after a long battle with dementia. Ed was born on August 13, 1956 in Charleston, SC to Edwin Mayo Ruus, Sr., and Catherine Malloy Ruus. He moved with his family to Atlanta, GA in 1964. Ed attended Dykes High School and then Northside High before receiving a baseball scholarship to pitch at the Citadel. He transferred to the University of Georgia where he made lifelong friendships as a member of the Chi Phi fraternity. After graduating with a Business Degree, Ed went to work for Dobbs Houses, Inc. and was their Director of Operations at the Atlanta Airport for 17 years. In 1984, Ed married the love of his life, Diane McGuire Ruus. They raised two children, Elliott and Michelle, who were his pride and joy. To say Ed was passionate about sports would be a huge understatement. He loved the Braves, Hawks and Falcons, but nothing compared to his Georgia Bulldawgs. Ed was an avid hunter and angler. He especially loved his time on the family dock on Isle of Palms. Ed was the quintessential Southern Gentleman. He loved being with family and friends and was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind spirit. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Eddie, his mother, Catherine, and his daughter, Michelle. He is survived by his wife, Diane, his son Elliott (Candis), his granddaughter, Savannah Born, his sister, Gayle Broach (Steve), his brother, Larry (Donna), and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for Ed on Saturday, November 14, from 2 PM - 5 PM, at American Legion Post 140, at 3905 Powers Ferry Rd., Atlanta, GA 30342 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Peachtree Presbyterian Church Alzheimer's and Dementia Fund 3434 Roswell Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.

