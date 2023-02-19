X
Rutland, Rosemary

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RUTLAND (O'LEARY)

Rosemary

Rosemary O. Rutland born in Belle Vernon, PA, on October 23, 1958 went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2023, surrounded by her husband, Thomas (Tracy) W. Rutland III of Dunwoo,y; and brother and sister-in-law; Terry and Kim Rutland, at AccentCare Hospice.

Following graduation from W&J College in 1980 and Lehigh University in 1982, Rosemary worked as a polymer scientist with Ball and the Coca-Cola Company. She later graduated as Valedictorian of her class at the Art Institute of Atlanta with a focus on baking and pastry. Following graduation, Rosemary operated a personal chef business for 13 years, receiving recognition from her peers as Personal Chef of the Year in 2015. Rosemary shared her culinary talent by teaching classes at the Art Institute as well as at Cook's Warehouse. She went on to serve Chick-fil-a, Popeye's, Krystal's, and Honey Baked Ham in recipe development and food quality.

Service to others and to God's abandoned and neglected creatures was a priority in Rosemary's life. She served her Lord at Buckhead Church in Atlanta in various small group leadership roles, including college ministry, marriage ministry, and women's ministry, along with serving as a "Prayer Warrior" for the Care ministry. Rosemary also served in various roles on many Walk to Emmaus teams but was most known in the Emmaus Community for her ability to lead worship with her beautiful voice and guitar music. Rosemary's heart for abandoned and neglected dogs led to significant work in dog rescue. Along with her husband Tracy, she was involved in fostering, transporting, rehabbing, and helping to place more than 150 dogs. Connecting with and working for several rescues over 15 years including Lifeline at the Dekalb County Animal Shelter.

Rosemary's Celebration of Life will be at the Buckhead Church Theater on Sunday, February 26, at 2:00 PM, Buckhead Church 3336 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30326.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: · Barkville Dog Rescue https://www.barkvilledogrescue.org/donate-now · THE 501 EXCHANGE https://the501exchange.com/give/




