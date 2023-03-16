RUTHERFORD, Kenneth B.



Kenneth B. Rutherford, lovingly referred to as "Uncle Kenny", passed away on March 9, 2023. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Greater Love Fellowship, 656 Gary Road. The Service will also be livestreamed via Zoom (Meeting# 4896827395; Password# 757272). Kenny brought love and light into every space he entered. His beautiful personality and catchy one-liners will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving stepfather, Roland Woods, who cared for him until he was unable; and his nieces and nephews, Ja'nat Fletcher, Amon Rutherford and Jamila Rutherford. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr., 404-691-4685.

