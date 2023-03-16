X

Rutherford, Kenneth

RUTHERFORD, Kenneth B.

Kenneth B. Rutherford, lovingly referred to as "Uncle Kenny", passed away on March 9, 2023. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Greater Love Fellowship, 656 Gary Road. The Service will also be livestreamed via Zoom (Meeting# 4896827395; Password# 757272). Kenny brought love and light into every space he entered. His beautiful personality and catchy one-liners will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving stepfather, Roland Woods, who cared for him until he was unable; and his nieces and nephews, Ja'nat Fletcher, Amon Rutherford and Jamila Rutherford. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr., 404-691-4685.

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

