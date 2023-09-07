RUTHERFORD, Carrie
Carrie Rutherford, age 88, from Sharpsburg, GA, passed away on September 3, 2023. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, 11:00 AM at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Rd., Ellenwood, GA, 30294. The service is entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
H. Griner Funeral Home
186 Highway 279
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
