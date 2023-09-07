Rutherford, Carrie

RUTHERFORD, Carrie

Carrie Rutherford, age 88, from Sharpsburg, GA, passed away on September 3, 2023. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, 11:00 AM at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Rd., Ellenwood, GA, 30294. The service is entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home.

