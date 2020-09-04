X

Ruth, Lillie

RUTH, Lillie Mrs. Lillie Ruth of Covington, GA entered eternal rest on September 1, 2020. Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road Covington, GA 30014. Reverend Robert Crawford, Eulogist. She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving and devoted husband, Mr. Steven Lackey; one daughter, Mr. & Mrs. Stacey Blake (Anthony) Graham; one stepdaughter, Mr. & Mrs. Tiffany (Tyrone) Howard; mother in law, Mrs. Mamie Lee Lackey; five grandchildren, Quendarius Logan, Corneishia Lackey, Jerodius Logan, Cory Lackey and Knotty Lackey; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mrs. Sarah Finnie Manuel and Ms. Rosa Marie Finnie McKissie; two brothers, Mr. Eddie Lee Finnie and Mr. Larry Finnie; one sister-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph (Peggy) Mood; one brother-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Frank (Debbie) Lackey, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

