Rust, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

RUST, Dr. James "Jim"

Dr. James "Jim" Harold Rust, age 86, passed away suddenly on August 3, 2023. Born September 19, 1936, in Peoria, IL, he eventually made his home in Atlanta, GA, in the late 1960's. He is survived by close friends, Benjamin Ezell, Kenitra Parks, Sean Waller, and many others. Jim was loved and will be truly missed.

Jim was a scholar, author, educator, friend, and mentor, and lived a life of service to others, including the creation of the Rust Scholarship program at his alma mater, Purdue University. He graduated with highest distinction in Chemical Engineering B.S at Purdue in 1958, completed his M.S in Nuclear Engineering at MIT in 1960, and returned to Purdue to complete his Ph.D in 1965. He followed his love of education by teaching Engineering at VA Tech and GA Tech, and writing a best-selling textbook, "Nuclear Power Plant Design". Jim was a member of many groups, but was very active and proud of his Triangle Fraternity and his past involvement and leadership with Georgia Society of Professional Engineers. Remarkably, he was granted a patent for "Removal of Metallic Contaminants from Petroleum Fractions", and authored or co-authored over 50 scientific reports and publications.

A great man has passed. Thank you Jim, for all you have done.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Jim's favorite charities, either the Salvation Army or The Humane Society.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb teacher accused of reading controversial book testifies in hearing8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Testimony begins in challenge of Ga. ban on treatment for trans kids
5h ago

Atlanta jail inmate was homeless, mentally ill teen
8h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

DEVELOPING
Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene
7h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

DEVELOPING
Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene
7h ago

Credit: Special

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Black Atlanta venture capital firm hits back at conservative group’s lawsuit
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Woods, Mary
1h ago
Stinson, Montay
1h ago
Watkins, Mamie
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
12h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top