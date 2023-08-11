Rust, James

RUST, Dr. James "Jim"



Dr. James "Jim" Harold Rust, age 86, passed away suddenly on August 3, 2023. Born September 19, 1936, in Peoria, IL, he eventually made his home in Atlanta, GA, in the late 1960's. He is survived by close friends, Benjamin Ezell, Kenitra Parks, Sean Waller, and many others. Jim was loved and will be truly missed.



Jim was a scholar, author, educator, friend, and mentor, and lived a life of service to others, including the creation of the Rust Scholarship program at his alma mater, Purdue University. He graduated with highest distinction in Chemical Engineering B.S at Purdue in 1958, completed his M.S in Nuclear Engineering at MIT in 1960, and returned to Purdue to complete his Ph.D in 1965. He followed his love of education by teaching Engineering at VA Tech and GA Tech, and writing a best-selling textbook, "Nuclear Power Plant Design". Jim was a member of many groups, but was very active and proud of his Triangle Fraternity and his past involvement and leadership with Georgia Society of Professional Engineers. Remarkably, he was granted a patent for "Removal of Metallic Contaminants from Petroleum Fractions", and authored or co-authored over 50 scientific reports and publications.



A great man has passed. Thank you Jim, for all you have done.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Jim's favorite charities, either the Salvation Army or The Humane Society.



