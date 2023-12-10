RUSSELL, William



Anderson



William A. "Bill" Russell III, 69, passed away December 2, 2023, after a short, sudden illness. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Gene Russell. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joni; his son, Andy; his sister, Shell Spatch (Al); and niece, Shanna Walker (Nick). He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Janet Celko (Dick Turnipseed), Dianne Greene (Bob Brown), and Cindy Greene; brother-in-law, Jim Greene (Elizabeth); nephews, Matt Celko and James Greene; niece, Katie Greene; and great-nephew, Cameron Walker.



Bill was born in Atlanta on June 5, 1954, and lived most of his life in the north Atlanta area. He attended Chamblee High School where he competed as a varsity gymnast, especially on pommel horse, and graduated, in 1972. He attended UGA where he continued as a gymnast. While in Athens, he found a love for working with his hands and later became a master electrician and general contractor. His craftsmanship is on display in many Atlanta homes.



He was a devoted volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America for many years, serving as Scoutmaster for Troop 797 in East Cobb and Commissioner of the Foothills District. Bill punched his Wood Badge ticket as part of course 92-55 and staffed NYLT several times, once helping a council in Louisiana get its program started. For his work with the Scouts, Bill earned the Silver Beaver and Distinguished Commissioner Awards. He was always proud of the effect he had on the Scouting program.



For much of his life, he had strong ties to Lake Burton in North Georgia, serving two terms on the Board of Directors for the Lake Burton Civic Association and chairing the Water Quality Task Force for almost a decade. He worked with Georgia Power to save Fireworks Point on Billy Goat Island by adding riprap and was awarded the lake's Community Spirit Award in 2015. His hobby of working on muscle cars-everything from his beloved 1971 442 W-30 to his newer 2012 supercharged Camaro SS-held a special place in his heart.



From his dirt-bike riding, 4x4 mudding youth to his cat-in-lap retirement, he lived an incredibly full life. He was a rock to his family and many others and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Marietta (56 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta, GA) at 1 PM, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and all are welcome. A reception with the family will follow.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Boy Scouts of America in Bill's honor at https://www.atlantabsa.org/FOS.



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