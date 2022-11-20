Russell, Marilyn

ajc logo
RUSSELL (DONAHUE), Marilyn

Marilyn Donahue Russell passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022 in Keller, TX. She was born to Edward and Marie Donahue on November 3, 1934 in Cincinnati, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Russell; and son, John Russell. She is survived by her sisters, Carole Copas and Cheryl Hern Janovic, both of Cincinnati, OH. She is survived by her other children, Beverley Moschak (Brad) of Athens, GA, Tina Medlin (Tony) of Keller TX, and Jeff Russell of Savannah, GA. She had five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who affectionately called her Grammy or Bobby.

Marilyn graduated from high school at Withrow High School in Cincinnati, OH in 1952. Marilyn was a stay-a-home mom until the death of her husband on November 2, 1968. She then went to work at Powers Ferry Elementary School in Marietta, GA in 1969. In 1982, she went to work at Lockheed Martin in Marietta, GA until her retirement in 2000. Marilyn loved sewing, reading, shopping, dancing and everything Barbra Streisand.

A family memorial will be held at the end of the year. Rest in peace, Mom.

