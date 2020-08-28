Russell, Jean

RUSSELL (VINCOLI), Jean Jean Vincoli Russell passed away August 18 after a brief illness. Her children Vicki, Jerry and Wayne will cherish her memory along with her brother Butch Asbell and several grandchildren. Beloved nieces Terry Thomas and Robin Helms held a special place in her heart. Services will be held OUTSIDE at her beloved Smoke Rise Baptist Church on Sunday, August 30 at 2 PM. Safe distancing and face covering will be required.

