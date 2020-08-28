X

Russell, Jean

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

RUSSELL (VINCOLI), Jean Jean Vincoli Russell passed away August 18 after a brief illness. Her children Vicki, Jerry and Wayne will cherish her memory along with her brother Butch Asbell and several grandchildren. Beloved nieces Terry Thomas and Robin Helms held a special place in her heart. Services will be held OUTSIDE at her beloved Smoke Rise Baptist Church on Sunday, August 30 at 2 PM. Safe distancing and face covering will be required.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.