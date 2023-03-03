X
Dark Mode Toggle

Russell, David

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RUSSELL, David Aaron "Dawg"

David Aaron Russell, aka "Dawg", from Kennesaw, GA died Sunday afternoon, February 26, 2023 with his family by his side. Born in Plattsburgh, NY, David grew up in Marietta, GA and was a graduate of Lassiter High School along with receiving his bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA. David is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his mother, Camille; and brother, Greg (Tina); along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Tim Russell; and both pairs of paternal and maternal grandparents. Donate; https://gatranspant.org

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job10h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Falling concrete forces cancellation of events in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Georgia Senate squashes Buckhead City rebellion
8h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta police make arrest in shooting death of Clark Atlanta student
9h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta police make arrest in shooting death of Clark Atlanta student
9h ago

Credit: AP

Police say charges against UGA’s Jalen Carter appropriate
17h ago
The Latest

Balloun, James
1h ago
Riddick, Melvin
1h ago
Robbins, Terez
1h ago
Featured

Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
14h ago
The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
18h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top