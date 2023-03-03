RUSSELL, David Aaron "Dawg"



David Aaron Russell, aka "Dawg", from Kennesaw, GA died Sunday afternoon, February 26, 2023 with his family by his side. Born in Plattsburgh, NY, David grew up in Marietta, GA and was a graduate of Lassiter High School along with receiving his bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA. David is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his mother, Camille; and brother, Greg (Tina); along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Tim Russell; and both pairs of paternal and maternal grandparents. Donate; https://gatranspant.org

