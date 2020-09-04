Russell, Bertha

RUSSELL (WILBANKS), Bertha D. Age 99, of Dallas, passed September 1, 2020. Arrangements by Benson Funeral Home, Dallas, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Benson Funeral Home - Dallas
309 Hardee Street
Dallas, GA
30132
Credit: File
RUSSELL (WILBANKS), Bertha D. Age 99, of Dallas, passed September 1, 2020. Arrangements by Benson Funeral Home, Dallas, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Benson Funeral Home - Dallas
309 Hardee Street
Dallas, GA
30132