RUSS (DALY), Joy "Gee"



Joy Daly Russ, "Gee", age 83, peacefully passed away on February 19, 2022, after a beautiful day surrounded by family and lifelong friends. Born in Atlanta, a graduate of Christ the King school and married to her college sweetheart and the love of her life, Jim, for 63 fun and adventurous years. Her parents founded Bill Daly's Red Barn at Chastain which instilled a lifelong love of cooking. Joy was known for her gourmet meals and entertaining parties. Asked to cater for others, she had a small business called the Joy of Fine Food. She loved her family and friends, St. Jude Catholic Church, and her faith. She vigorously supported and protected all three. Joy was always a champion for the underdog and underserved often taking action to help better a difficult situation. She held many leadership positions at St. Jude, was named the Archdiocese Catholic Woman of the Year, and founded the Helping Hands Ministry. Joy had three children, Trey (Vivien), Dean (Reid), and Bill; two grandchildren Jonathan (Katie) and Russ (Emily), nieces, nephews and many surrogate children and grandchildren. The Rosary will be said at 3:00 PM and visitation from 3:30 PM -5:30 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel on Wednesday, February 23. Funeral Mass and reception at St. Jude Catholic Church at 10:00 AM on February 24. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to www.rallyfoundation.org or www.judeatl.com/ministries/outreach-ministries/SVdP/. Condolences at www.SandySpringsChapel.com.



