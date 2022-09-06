RUSKA, Thomas Charles



Thomas Charles Ruska, age 74, of Druid Hills, Atlanta passed away at home September 1, 2022. He was born August 28, 1948 in New Brunswick, NJ, son of the late Andrew and Mildred Ruska. He is survived by his wife, Grace Chapin Ruska; daughter, Tracy Ruska of Decatur; and son Captain Clarke Ruska of Clarksville, TN. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Habitat for Humanity or J.M. Tull School of Accounting at University of Georgia. Online condolences at: www.asturner.com



