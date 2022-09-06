ajc logo
X

Ruska, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RUSKA, Thomas Charles

Thomas Charles Ruska, age 74, of Druid Hills, Atlanta passed away at home September 1, 2022. He was born August 28, 1948 in New Brunswick, NJ, son of the late Andrew and Mildred Ruska. He is survived by his wife, Grace Chapin Ruska; daughter, Tracy Ruska of Decatur; and son Captain Clarke Ruska of Clarksville, TN. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Habitat for Humanity or J.M. Tull School of Accounting at University of Georgia. Online condolences at: www.asturner.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Clemson wins, but still looks beneath Alabama-Georgia tier1h ago
Clemson isn’t great, but there’s still a big gap to Georgia Tech
1h ago
Man charged in jogger abduction kidnapped attorney in 2000
1h ago
China locks down 65 million, discourages holiday travel
18h ago
China locks down 65 million, discourages holiday travel
18h ago
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
12h ago
The Latest
Price, Rosalyn
Lemon, Willie
2h ago
Murray, Willie
2h ago
Featured
A view of the 225 Peachtree tower in Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta on Friday, November 21, 2020. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
Handling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned
Gridlock Guy: Several takeaways from the massive I-285 closure at Ashford Dunwoody
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top