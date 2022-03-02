RUPNOW, Roger Francis



Sandy Springs has lost one of its original "founding fathers". Roger Rupnow (94), one of the four original signers to petition the State legislators to make Sandy Springs a city in 1972, passed peacefully at his home in Sandy Springs, GA on February 24th.



Roger was born on August 31,1927 to Otto and Helen (Doyle) Rupnow. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Romay (Laudert), his five children: Dan (Vicki), Dave (Beth), Kathy Marshall (Jim), Tom (Charlotte), Marcia Goulter (Stuart), two granddaughters and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Richard.



Roger grew up in Monroe, WI, joined the Navy at the age of 17 and enrolled at the University Wisconsin (Madison) after the war, where he earned both a BA and MS degree in Urban and Regional Planning. It was there that he met Romay and after marrying in 1953, they lived in Milwaukee for a short time before returning to Madison, WI, where he served as Executive Director of the Redevelopment Authority involving Brittingham and Triangle projects. In 1966, Roger and Romay, with four children and one on the way, moved to Sandy Springs to start a career at Georgia Tech that would span 25 years, from a Professor in City Planning to Assistant Director, Corporate Relations in the Development Office. A Wisconsin Badger at heart, hosting UW Alumni parties for years, he was also loyal to the Yellow Jackets, with season tickets to football and basketball and traveling often to ACC and NCAA tournaments.



He enjoyed local politics and served on many Fulton County boards and commissions: Planning Commission, Board of Education, Board of Zoning Appeals and Library Board. He ran for office a few times and was always willing to host gatherings to meet local candidates. In addition, he was active in Jimmy Carter's Peanut Brigade, and served as the first Sandy Springs Planning Director when it was finally incorporated in 2005.



When he retired as Emeritus Professor from Georgia Tech, he didn't slow down. He worked with the 1996 Olympic committee, played softball and tennis into his 80s, spent the summers in Wisconsin, visited with old friends while making new ones almost daily, enjoyed a good Brandy Old Fashioned and loved watching sporting events.



Roger often remarked that he had a blessed life. He will be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, his warm smile and big heart. Please join the family for mass March 4 at 10:00 AM at St Jude's Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Reception following mass to celebrate his amazing life.



If you would like to do something to honor Roger: help a stranger who is down on their luck, tell someone close to you that you love them, or gather a group of friends together for an impromptu celebration.



The family would like to thank Inspire Hospice, Live Oak Caregivers and all the many visitors, especially Steve, for their kindness, love and support.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Georgia Tech Foundation



https://mygeorgiatech.gatech.edu/giving/make-a-gift



Or the University of Wisconsin Foundation



https://secure.supportuw.org/give/.



Please see Roger's story.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnG9svtDnPk



