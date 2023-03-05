Rummel, Julie

📷RUMMEL (BYRNES), Julia Etta “Julie” Julia Etta Byrnes Rummel, 97, of Sandy Springs, GA passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023. Julie was born June 4, 1925, in Newark, NJ, the daughter of the late James Francis Byrnes and Julia White Byrnes. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Francis Byrnes and Martin Joseph Byrnes; and her sister, Carol Byrnes Wolff. Julie graduated from Belleville High School in 1942. While working in New York City, she met Melville Strong Rummel and they married on June 3, 1952. They were married for 55 years until Mel’s death, at 86, in 2007. In 1956, Mel and Julie moved to Sandy Springs with a subsequent move in 1965 to Dunwoody, GA. Julie’s most notable and proudest accomplishment was raising her five children and ten grandchildren. In addition, she was a long-time administrator to the Director of Development at Oglethorpe University, founding member and volunteer at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church and School, volunteer at Marist School and supporter of all of her children’s multiple activities. She will forever be Snapper #31. Julie was predeceased by her oldest son, Melville Strong Rummel, Jr. She is survived by his wife, Joan; her children, Raymond Germain Rummel (Kay), Robin Rummel Preuit (Rick), Jeffrey Martin Rummel (Laurie), Michael James Rummel (Mitzi); her grandchildren, Richard Gordon Preuit, III (Jaimeson), Lauren Rummel Davis (Chase), Rachel Hayden Preuit, Patrick Myhand Rummel (Christie), Sean Myhand Rummel (Stephanie), Jeffrey Martin Rummel, Jr., ( Arista), Ryan Gregory Rummel, Emily Elizabeth Rummel, Michael James Rummel, Jr., Crawford Strong Rummel, and four great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass celebrating Julie’s life will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 10, 2023. The celebrant will be Monsignor Joe Corbett. Reception following in the Stapleton Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Marist School, 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319 or St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church.