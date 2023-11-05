Obituaries

Ruffin, Frances

Nov 5, 2023

RUFFIN (ROBILIO),

Frances Marie

Frances Marie Robilio Ruffin passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 1, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. Frances was born October 28, 1936, the middle child of Theresa Bellanti Robilio and Frank Paul Robilio, Sr., in Memphis, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; older sister, Rosanna Robilio Baldi; younger brother, Frank Paul Robilio, Jr.; and many beloved relatives and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John Stanley Ruffin, Sr.; son, John Stanley Ruffin, Jr., (Lisa); daughters, Cheryl Ruffin Walz (Jonathan), Andrea Ruffin Weir (Scott), Dana Ruffin Redwine (Roby), and Theresa Ruffin Jones (Thomas); as well as twelve much loved grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

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Funeral Home Information

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - West

1211 Jimmy Daniel Road

Watkinsville, GA

30677

https://www.lordandstephens.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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