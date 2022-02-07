RUFF, Joel David



Joel David Ruff, 43, of Roswell, GA attained his eternal reward on February 3, 2022. Joel was a dedicated son, brother, husband, and friend to many. He will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Pauline Bradley and grandmother, Eleanor Kammerer. Joel is survived by his wife, Jennifer Leeds Ruff, his children, Alexis Jones, Ariana, Landon and Liam Ruff and two grandchildren, his mother, Joy Ruff, sister, Jodi Ruff Plumley, (Tim), and his mother-in-law. Sally Leeds. Joel leaves behind six nieces and two nephews. Joel began his law enforcement career with the Roswell Police Explorers youth program in 1995 and was sworn in as a Roswell Police officer in 1998. Joel knew in his heart that service to our Roswell community was his calling. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to Friends of Roswell Police, FriendsofRoswellPolice.Org or donations mailed to Friends of Roswell Police, 39 Hill Street, Roswell, GA 30075 in memory of Joel Ruff Visitation will be held, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Rd. Roswell, GA. 30075. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2002 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Roswell, 710 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell, GA, 30075.

