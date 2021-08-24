RUDOLPH, Susan Shreve



Susan Shreve Rudolph, 67, died the morning of August 20 at her home in Canton with her husband of 41 years at her side. She fought a valiant battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer for more than three decades. Born in Ocala, FL. she ended up in the Atlanta area on the management training program for Sears. After a successful career at Sears she moved into banking and rose to vice president at Bank of America overseeing new programs for online banking. She left banking to provide support for her ailing parents.



She loved her extended family, and of course, her dog Luna and SEC Football. She was looking forward to the upcoming season and the beautiful fall colors of the North Georgia mountains.



A graduate of the University of Central Florida she also attended Georgia State College but always had a special fondness for the two years she attended Berry College in Rome. She was very excited for the opportunity to tour the Berry campus and college with her two of her grandnieces with the hopes of influencing them to attend.



She is survived by husband, William Rudolph, her sisters-in-law Virginia, Dee and Laurie; brother-in-law Carlton, nieces Shannon, Stephanie and Joelle, nephews Paul, Daniel, David and Bryan and eleven grandnieces and nephews. Due to Covid concerns there will be a Memorial service scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate making a contribution in Susan's memory to the Bonner Scholarship Fund at Berry College or the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory.

