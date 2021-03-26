RUDEWICZ, Susan



Susan Ashley Rudewicz, 37, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was a native of Jonesboro, Georgia. Susan studied at Chattanooga Christian School and was a graduate of Coral Shores High School in Islamorada, FL. She had worked for Wabash Trailer Sales. She loved her family and Georgia Bulldogs Football.



Susan was preceded in death by her father, William J. Rudewicz.



Survivors include her mother, Becky Nelson Rudewicz; three sisters, Nancie Rudewicz Sabino, Tracy Rudewicz Bleuer (husband Michael) and Shannon Winfrey Paschal (husband Mark); niece, Hannah Paschal and nephew Nelson Paschal.



A private family graveside service will be held at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville, GA with Dr. Billy Wood officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Potters House for Women, PO Box 1401, Jackson, GA 30233 in memory of Susan.



Arrangements are by the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 404 South Moore Road, East Ridge, TN.



Please share your thoughts and memories at www.ChattanoogaEastChapel.com.

