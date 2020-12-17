RUDELL, Elizabeth L. "Betty"



Elizabeth L. (Betty) Rudell, an extraordinarily devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed peacefully at her home December 12, 2020, at age 97. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles of 51 years and her son Michael, age 7. A lifelong devoted Catholic, Betty was a guiding light for her family and a true gentle soul who lived a long, full life. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her ever-fighting spirit. Betty loved to spend time with her family, travel, read, and complete word search puzzles. She will be truly missed. She is survived by her children: Therese, Charles Jr. (Barbara), Lee (Gail), Christopher (Christine), Libby Walden (Jerry), and Mark; her grandchildren: Michael (Heather), Amanda Parker, Matthew (Erica), Jennifer Tysver (Robert), Gretchen Weeks (Ashley), Charles III (Emily), Joshua Walden, Alexis Whiddon (Scott), Mark Jr. (Kelly), Lauren Shepard (Michael), Zachary, and Hunter; and her great-grandchildren: Sydney, Charly, Ryan, Riley and Connor Tysver, Reagan and Noah Parker, and Jack Whiddon. A special thanks to her wonderful caregiving angels: Gladys Turmon and Cynthia Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to St. Vincent de Paul or the charity of your choosing. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.



