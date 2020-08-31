RUCKERT, Roger Roger Alfred Ruckert, age 74, of Powder Springs passed away August 28, 2020. Roger was a 28-year retired veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Association of U.S. Army Veterans, American Legion, and the Army Musicians Association. Roger was an avid coin collector, bowler, and softball player. He also enjoyed going to Braves home games and concerts. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose memory will be cherished. Roger is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gretchen Ruckert; daughter, Pam Ruckert of Woodstock; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Interment, Monday, September 7th, 1 PM, at Georgia National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in Roger's honor be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

