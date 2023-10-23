Obituaries

Rucker, Melvin

File photo
File photo
Oct 23, 2023

RUCKER, Melvin

Of Atlanta, passed away on October 17, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM, in our Chapel. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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