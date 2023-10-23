RUCKER, Melvin
Of Atlanta, passed away on October 17, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM, in our Chapel. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
RUCKER, Melvin
Of Atlanta, passed away on October 17, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM, in our Chapel. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta
595 West Lake Ave. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral