Rucker, Mary

Mary Smith Rucker of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed away on January 29, 2022. Mary was born on March 2, 1935 in Richmond Hill, Georgia to Jessie Thompson Smith and James Archie Smith. She was preceded in death by her siblings J.A. Smith, Curtis Smith, Evelyn Moore, and Irma Humphrey. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, John M. Rucker, Jr. She is survived by her loving daughter, Trish Rucker of Decatur, her dear friend David Fairley (who was like a son to her), and many nieces and nephews. Mary was a warm, kind, vivacious person who never met a stranger. She was active with the Women Explorer's Group (Decatur) and Tucker Pioneers. Mary was a lifelong cat lover and rescued many stray cats over her lifetime. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or pet rescue in her name. Visitation will be at A.S. Turner, Decatur, February 6, 2:00 - 4:00 and a graveside service (family) will be at Bonaventure Cemetery, Savannah, February 9, 10:00 AM. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

