RUCKER, Elizabeth Gilliam



Mrs. Elizabeth Gilliam Rucker of Atlanta, passed away on July 2, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, at 11 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA (30331). Sunday, public viewing 1:00 - 6:00. She is survived by her children, grand and great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.



