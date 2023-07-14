RUCKER, Charles



Age 70, of Murphysboro, TN, passed away on July 10, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 11am at Andrews Chapel United Methodist, Jonesboro. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.



Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

