RUCKER, Charles
Age 70, of Murphysboro, TN, passed away on July 10, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 11am at Andrews Chapel United Methodist, Jonesboro. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks