ajc logo
X

Rubinstein, Greta

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RUBINSTEIN, Greta Rudich

Greta Rudich Rubinstein died in Johns Creek, GA on August 12th, 2022 at the age of 78. The cause of death was coronary disease. She is survived by her loving and loyal husband of forty-four years, Steve, and her beloved pet cats.

Greta was born in Norfolk, VA but grew up in Charleston, SC, in modest circumstances. She attended college and graduate school at the University of Georgia on full academic scholarships. After receiving bachelor's and master's degrees in German Language and French Language, Greta taught classes at the University of Georgia and at Atlanta Public Schools. Greta completed eighteen years of service with the State of Georgia, working in departments including the Office of Administrative Services in downtown Atlanta. After marrying Steve she lived with him in Chamblee, GA, Dunwoody, GA, Knoxville, TN and Johns Creek, GA. In recent years, Greta suffered from debilitating sciatic nerve pain, although she was continuing treatment for this difficult condition.

In addition to her husband, Greta is survived by two sisters, Dr. Linda Kessler, and Mrs. Judy Metzman; as well as a brother, Ansel Rudich. A private memorial service will be held, with burial in North Atlanta Memorial Park.

Greta and her husband adopted and raised several cats, who were formerly homeless and fed and had neutered many homeless cats. In honor of Greta, contributions may be made (at the websites to avoid mailing problems) to Steve and Greta's favorite charities: Furkids, www.furkids.org; The Humane Society of Forsyth County, www.Forsythpets.org; and Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, www.angelsamongus.org.

Arrangements by Dressler's. 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: APD

UPDATE: 2 teens killed, 3 other youths injured in SW Atlanta shootout3h ago

Reaction to Dansby Swanson leaving the Braves, joining the Cubs
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
5h ago

Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver detained
12h ago
The Latest

Burton, Pete
2h ago
Hillman, Patricia
2h ago
Yoder, Stephen
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top