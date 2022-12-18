RUBINSTEIN, Greta Rudich



Greta Rudich Rubinstein died in Johns Creek, GA on August 12th, 2022 at the age of 78. The cause of death was coronary disease. She is survived by her loving and loyal husband of forty-four years, Steve, and her beloved pet cats.



Greta was born in Norfolk, VA but grew up in Charleston, SC, in modest circumstances. She attended college and graduate school at the University of Georgia on full academic scholarships. After receiving bachelor's and master's degrees in German Language and French Language, Greta taught classes at the University of Georgia and at Atlanta Public Schools. Greta completed eighteen years of service with the State of Georgia, working in departments including the Office of Administrative Services in downtown Atlanta. After marrying Steve she lived with him in Chamblee, GA, Dunwoody, GA, Knoxville, TN and Johns Creek, GA. In recent years, Greta suffered from debilitating sciatic nerve pain, although she was continuing treatment for this difficult condition.



In addition to her husband, Greta is survived by two sisters, Dr. Linda Kessler, and Mrs. Judy Metzman; as well as a brother, Ansel Rudich. A private memorial service will be held, with burial in North Atlanta Memorial Park.



Greta and her husband adopted and raised several cats, who were formerly homeless and fed and had neutered many homeless cats. In honor of Greta, contributions may be made (at the websites to avoid mailing problems) to Steve and Greta's favorite charities: Furkids, www.furkids.org; The Humane Society of Forsyth County, www.Forsythpets.org; and Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, www.angelsamongus.org.



