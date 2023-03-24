RUBENOFF, Richard Philip



Richard Philip Rubenoff passed away peacefully on March 18, 2023. Born January 21, 1928 in New York City, Dick was the son of the late Harry and Frieda Rubenoff; and the brother of the late Barbara Ann Mayer.



Dick attended Blair Academy in Blairstown Township in Warren County, New Jersey, graduating in 1945 with distinction. He loved Blair Academy, especially English class, and he read and enjoyed word games all of his life. He did the New York Times crossword religiously and the AJC jumble every morning until the end of his life. Dick graduated from Bucknell University and then New York University Law School. He was then on active duty as an officer with the US Marine Corp.



In 1968, after practicing law in New York, Dick became the southeastern Attorney for JCPenney. Located in Atlanta, GA, he traveled all over the Southeast opening stores and remained at JCPenney until the Atlanta office closed. Atlanta is also where he met and married his loving wife of nearly 54 years, Elizabeth Cassels Rubenoff. Following his tenure at JCPenney, Dick was recruited by Altman, Kritzer and Levick, and worked another 10 years. In retirement, he traveled to many places in the United States and abroad, including Trinidad, The Philippines, and Vietnam.



Dick was a strong advocate for animal safety and well-being. He had many pets and particularly loved his dogs, Hunter and Maggie. He was a member of Bonnie Briar Country Club in Larchmont, NY, where he played golf for many years. He loved classical and operatic music and going to the opera, so much so that he and his parents had a box at the Metropolitan Opera House. Over the years, Dick developed an extensive collection of both classical and operatic music that he enjoyed to the end of his life.



Dick is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Cassels Rubenoff; his nephew, Robert J. Mayer Jr., of Atlanta; his niece, Diane Jordan, of Cuenca, Ecuador; and Dr. Phu Binh Thai of Atlanta. A private graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Cemetery.



