RUBEN, Linda Ruth



Linda Ruth Ruben, 75, peacefully passed away on September 16, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. A lifelong Atlanta resident, she graduated from Briarcliff High School and attended the University of Georgia.



Linda lived life by her own moral rules and was a true friend to others. She was dignified, caring, honest and authentic with a wry and witty sense of humor.



Linda's sparkling personality served her well as she was a highly successful career saleswoman at Brooks Brothers Clothiers. Her integrity was a key ingredient in her success as her motto was, " I will not let you buy anything that doesn't make you feel and look great." She may have lost an occasional sale but she made a customer for life. Linda lived her motto as she was always impeccably dressed no matter what the activity.



Linda was an avid reader of both classics and modern literature and regularly completed the Sunday New York Times Crossword Puzzle in ink. She enjoyed birding and conscientiously ensured that all neighborhood birds were well nourished. While Linda was fond of binging both foreign and domestic cooking and baking shows, she proudly proclaimed that she did neither. As she would say when asked to cook a regular meal, "I'd like to but it seems like a lot of trouble." However, on those times that she did endeavor in the kitchen the result was a delicious meal with all the trimmings.



Recognizing the shortest distance between points, Linda often counseled others on their convoluted life issues and was known for suggesting a solution "in ten words or less."



An extraordinary judge of character she held the unequivaocal belief that no one was perfect. This allowed her to accept others for who they were and if they had a caring, honest and compassionate heart, she would shower them with empathy and support.



Linda was preceded in death by her nephew, Nathan Ruben. She is survived by her life partner, Gary Nadler; and his daughter Stephanie Levi, brother David Ruben; sister-in-law, Roxann Ruben; niece, Rebecca Miller; nephews, Frank Ruben and Charles Lisk; grand-nephew, Harrison Lisk; granddaughter, Lillian Levi; and numerous cousins.



A graveside service was held on September 18, 2023 at Crest Lawn Cemetery , Atlanta, GA. Rabbi Hirshy Minkowicz officiated. In lieu of flowers, Linda's wish was for her friends to donate to a charity of their choice in their own name.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com