RUBEL, Jay E.



Jay E. Rubel was born in Oxford, Mississippi on June 26, 1927. He graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with BS Degree in Industrial Engineering in June of 1949. His Georgia Tech education was interrupted by active duty service in the U. S. Navy from 1945 – 1946 during the latter part of WW II. He continued his service in the U.S. Naval Reserves.



Jay spent 37 years as Corporate Vice President of Munford, Inc., formerly an Atlanta-based NYSE company, and he ended his career as owner and real estate broker with Rubel, Inc.



Jay spent his adult life in Atlanta, Georgia where he was a member of The Temple, United Way of Metro Atlanta, Junior Achievement of Greater Atlanta, the International Council of Shopping Centers, and the National Association of Corporate Real Estate Executives (NACORE). He spent several years in Naples, FL and his hobbies included tennis, woodworking and collecting clocks.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jacque, and is fondly remembered by his sister Rose, his three children Jeryl, Jon (Barbara), Jan (Dana) and his four grandchildren, Jeffery, Jaime, Evan, and Logan.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Shepherd Spinal Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309-1465.

