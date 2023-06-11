Ruane, John

RUANE, Jr., John Edward



John Edward Ruane Jr., a cherished husband, brother, and mentor, peacefully passed away at his home on May 30, with his loving wife, Jan, at his side. Born on November 7, 1935, in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, John led a life marked by intellectual curiosity, professional achievements, and personal warmth.



Preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John E. Ruane and Marie Ruane; and his brothers, Patrick and Ronald. Survived by his brother, David.



An intellectual at heart, John pursued degrees in Political Science and History from St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia, and the Darden School of Business, University of Virginia. These academic pursuits set the stage for his illustrious career as Vice President and General Manager at ITW/Signode.



John's love for golf led him to become an active member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club and the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland. He treasured his summers in Scotland, where he spent the last 41 years.



John leaves behind Jan, his devoted wife of 60 years; and his many nieces and nephews who will remember him as a treasured mentor and role model.



A Mass will be held in St. Mary's Chapel, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, on Monday, June 12, at 11:30 AM, followed by a burial in the memorial garden.



