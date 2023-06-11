X

Ruane, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RUANE, Jr., John Edward

John Edward Ruane Jr., a cherished husband, brother, and mentor, peacefully passed away at his home on May 30, with his loving wife, Jan, at his side. Born on November 7, 1935, in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, John led a life marked by intellectual curiosity, professional achievements, and personal warmth.

Preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John E. Ruane and Marie Ruane; and his brothers, Patrick and Ronald. Survived by his brother, David.

An intellectual at heart, John pursued degrees in Political Science and History from St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia, and the Darden School of Business, University of Virginia. These academic pursuits set the stage for his illustrious career as Vice President and General Manager at ITW/Signode.

John's love for golf led him to become an active member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club and the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland. He treasured his summers in Scotland, where he spent the last 41 years.

John leaves behind Jan, his devoted wife of 60 years; and his many nieces and nephews who will remember him as a treasured mentor and role model.

A Mass will be held in St. Mary's Chapel, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, on Monday, June 12, at 11:30 AM, followed by a burial in the memorial garden.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

‘BMF’ producer suspended after threatening striking Atlanta writers11h ago

Credit: AP

Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber for years of attacks that killed 3, dies in prison...
9h ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: Clayton County murder suspect captured while breaking into cars
11h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
18h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers, cooler temps ahead of rainy week
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Calzadilla, Enrique
Wallace, James
Crane, Richard
1h ago
Featured

Before leaving Georgia, Trump stops by Waffle House
6h ago
LIVE UPDATES | The latest from the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top