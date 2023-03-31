ROZIER, Michael Ray



Michael Ray Rozier, age 62, of Stockbridge, Georgia passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, after a short battle with Glioblastoma. He was born on February 9, 1961, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Marlin Ray Rozier and Patricia Gail Scott Rozier. He was a Class of 1979 graduate of Towers High School in Stone Mountain and went on to play college football at the University of West Alabama. During his tenure at UWA, Mike received his Bachelor's degree in education and later his Master's degree from Walden University.



Coach Rozier was so proud of his career and his investment in the next generation. He had a passion for Football and working with the defensive line. While most of his coaching career was spent as defensive coordinator, Mike was head coach at Henry County High School for 12 years and one year at Lakeside High School. From the classroom to the field, he was a supporter and encourager of all that called him coach.



Mike once said, "I think you've got to take care of the stuff off the field first" and he truly did that. Above all else, his family was everything to him. His time as husband, Dad, and Popi was more treasured to him than anything. He loved to travel, visit the beach, the pool, a good round of golf, a walk in the neighborhood, and sharing a good meal. He was naturally the caretaker, often putting everyone else before himself. His spirit lit the room, and he will be missed by us all.



Mike was a fan of family traditions and leaves behind to carry them on his wife, Aimi Henry Rozier; children, Natalie Marie (Joel) Pignataro, Michael Scott (Tiffany) Rozier, Jon Michael (Madeline) Pfifer, Victoria Faye (Adam) Tuggle, Madilyn Jean (Malcom) Simmons; grandchildren, Luke Mathew, Lauryn Marie, Kylee Reece, Tinsley Renee, and Tatum Marie; mother and father, Marlin and Gail Rozier; siblings, Greg (Tammy) Rozier and Jeff (Sophia) Rozier; niece and nephew, Jeremy (Ashley) Rozier and Anna (Adam) Beatie; special in-laws, Dennis and Kennetha Bishop, Hunter Bishop, Shana (Joe) Gianzero; several extended family members, close friends, and a host of special students, co-coaches, and co-teachers.



A service to honor Mike's Life will take place on Friday, March 31, 2023 beginning 10:00 AM in the East Chapel of Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



