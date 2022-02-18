ROZIER, Johnny Lee



Johnny Lee Rozier passed away at his residence in College Park, GA on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery, 2615 Empire-Chester Highway, Cochran, GA 31014. He is survived by four siblings: Joe Rozier, Eastman, GA; Ruthie Williams, Macon, GA; Susie Rozier, East Point, GA; and Lillie Moran, Jacksonville, FL. Rollins Funeral Home, 424 Pine Street, SW, Eastman, GA is in charge of arrangements. 478-374-2797.

