X

Royston, Gail

Obituaries

ROYSTON, Gail Mathies Gail Mathies Royston of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully, on July 24, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard D. Royston. She will be greatly missed by her 4 step-children, Ty, Leslie (Frank) Rocco, Jane (John) Gwaltney, and Rick (Margaret). Gail was also adored by 3 nephews, Blair (Debby), Burt (Brigitte), and Scott. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 4 great-nephews, 3 great-nieces and 1 great-grandnephew. Gail was an amazing friend to many, especially Fletcher, Laura, Elaine, Chris and Claudia. A service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to www.cerebralpalsyfoundation.org or https://secure.atlantahumane.org. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please send an email to rmroyston@hotmail.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.