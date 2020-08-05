ROYSTON, Gail Mathies Gail Mathies Royston of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully, on July 24, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard D. Royston. She will be greatly missed by her 4 step-children, Ty, Leslie (Frank) Rocco, Jane (John) Gwaltney, and Rick (Margaret). Gail was also adored by 3 nephews, Blair (Debby), Burt (Brigitte), and Scott. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 4 great-nephews, 3 great-nieces and 1 great-grandnephew. Gail was an amazing friend to many, especially Fletcher, Laura, Elaine, Chris and Claudia. A service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to www.cerebralpalsyfoundation.org or https://secure.atlantahumane.org. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please send an email to rmroyston@hotmail.com.



