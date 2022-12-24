ajc logo
ROYSTER, Barbara L.

Barbara Causey Royster, of Atlanta, GA, and Westminster, SC, went to be with her Lord on November 22, 2022.

Barbara was the daughter of Dewitt Causey and Lillie V. Causey Beaver, and the stepdaughter of James Franklin Beaver, Jr. She is survived by 3 daughters, Norma, Janet, and Cheryl, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Archie A. Royster, Jr., and her sister, Jackie. It was important to her that all know Jesus Christ as Lord, and she devoted her life to serving Him and extending His love to all she met. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 20th, 3:00 PM, at The Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr, Canton GA 30114.

Memorial donations in Barbara's memory may be made to: First Baptist Church of Social Circle, GA (firstsocialcircle.com), In Touch Ministries with Dr. Charles Stanley (intouch.org), or the ministries of Leading The Way with Dr. Michael Youssef (ltw.org). Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.

SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE ROYSTER FAMILY

