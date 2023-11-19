Rowland, Harry

ROWLAND, Jr., Harry S.



Mr. Harry Sutton Rowland Jr., age 81, of Smyrna, died Thursday morning, November 16, 2023, following an extended illness with his family by his side.



A Graveside Service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in the Louisville City Cemetery at 600-700 Academy Dr., Louisville, GA 30434. The service will be officiated by Dr. Tim Pendrey, of Providence Baptist Church. The family will host a visitation for their guests to share laughter, remembrances and a warm meal at Pansy's, 203 E. Broad Street, Louisville, GA 30434.



Harry was born in Sandersville, GA. However, Louisville was the home of his heart, and he spent his childhood there among a large and boisterous extended family. He was the only son of the late Harry S. and Marjorie Rowland. He was dearly loved and cherished by his parents as their miracle baby. He, in turn, loved his parents with great devotion and care until their passing.



As a 1960 graduate of Louisville Academy, he left Louisville to attend Southern College of Technology in Marietta, GA, where he obtained an Associate of Science in Building Construction, in 1963. Following a career progression from draftsman to architect, he became a registered architect with licenses active in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Although he dearly loved his early career in telecommunication facility design, it was not until his path ventured into healthcare facility design that his passion was truly ignited. He loved the complexity and challenges presented when using his project management skills and he thoroughly enjoyed working with cross functional teams to make every project exactly tailored to a specific application. His attention to detail and excellent organizational skills were effectively showcased in this work arena. Family trips often included a side journey to proudly tour a project that he had completed in hospitals throughout the state of Georgia. Harry was the President of the firm of Abreu and Robinson from 1984 until 1990. In 1990, Stevens and Wilkinson purchased the firm and he merged into their team as the Director of Healthcare Services. He served in this capacity until he joined the firm of Howell Rusk Dodson, in 2000, and was a Senior Vice President until his health demanded that he retire earlier this year.



Harry was an enthusiastic member and supporter of the Georgia Society of Hospital Engineers for many years. He loved the opportunity to fellowship with a large sector of the Georgia healthcare facility management community. He was a long-time sponsor of the annual trap shoots affiliated with their meetings. As a proud supporter of the youth in the Smyrna Community, he was also a member of the Smyrna Optimist Club for many years. He had great memories of breakfasts with fellow members and participating in a wide array of community building activities. Most recently, Harry was a member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta. He was gratified to have been a part of the Atlanta business community since the early 1960's. He served on the membership committee from 1990 until declining health forced him to withdraw in the past several years.







Harry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and skeet shooting. A courtly southern gentleman with a dry sense of humor, a generous heart, and a wonderful sense of fashion, he was a ballast for those he loved with his steady and purpose driven approach to life.



Harry was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his childhood playground sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Bette Bragg Rowland of Smyrna, GA; son, Darren Rowland of Smyrna, GA; daughter, Julie (Charles) Hall of Ringgold, GA; and precious granddaughter, Morgan Brown of Columbus, OH; several much loved cousins and lifelong friends. His favorite cat, Missy, is still waiting for a place on Papa's lap and their afternoon nap.



To support his passion and to keep a thriving hospital in his beloved home community, please consider a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers. The family asks that you consider the Jefferson County Hospital Foundation, 1607 Peachtree Street, Louisville, GA 30434.



Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna will oversee the arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467.





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