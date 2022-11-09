ROWLAND, Carrie Bell
Funeral Services for Ms. Carrie Bell Rowland will be held TODAY, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 11:00 AM at Peace Baptist Church, 4000 Covington Highway, Decatur, Georgia. With remains placed in repose at 10:00 AM, Reverend Tyrone Barnett, Pastor, Eulogist. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, Georgia 404-371-0772-3.
Funeral Home Information
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA
30032
https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
