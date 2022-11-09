BreakingNews
Ga. Senate race too close to call, appears headed for a runoff
ajc logo
X

Rowland, Carrie Bell

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROWLAND, Carrie Bell

Funeral Services for Ms. Carrie Bell Rowland will be held TODAY, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 11:00 AM at Peace Baptist Church, 4000 Covington Highway, Decatur, Georgia. With remains placed in repose at 10:00 AM, Reverend Tyrone Barnett, Pastor, Eulogist. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, Georgia 404-371-0772-3.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Ga. Senate race too close to call, appears headed for a runoff1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING: Brian Kemp wins rematch against Stacey Abrams
3h ago

Credit: Emily Merwin DiRico

Interactive results maps: How Georgia voted in the 2022 midterms
6h ago

Credit: DUSTIN CHAMBERS

Republicans sweep down-ballot statewide races again
2h ago

Credit: DUSTIN CHAMBERS

Republicans sweep down-ballot statewide races again
2h ago

GOP keeps control of Legislature after redistricting, as expected
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Williams, Robert
Glenn, Charles
2h ago
Hentley, Eugene
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Emily Merwin DiRico

Interactive results maps: How Georgia voted in the 2022 midterms
6h ago
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top