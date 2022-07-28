ROWE, James



James "Jim" Walter Rowe, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on July 25th, 2022 at Saint Anne's Terrace in Atlanta, Georgia. He was ninety-eight years old.



Jim is survived by his devoted wife of seventy-six years, Doris; older brother, Al; daughter, Leigh Anne and son-in-law John Grant; son, Carlton and his wife, Grayce; as well as grandchildren, Johnny Grant and Tricia (Grant) Hunt, Kelli Harbin and Kasey Malatesta; their spouses, Kim Grant, Steve Hunt, John Harbin, Joe Malatesta; and eight great-grandchildren, Ellie, Tatum, Allison, Liam, James, Kaitlin, Morgan and Connor.



A number of years ago, Jim detailed his life in a memoire titled "For My Grandchildren" to whom the book is dedicated. His own words perhaps best sum up his life and his legacy; One ambition in life is to leave this world a better place and your family with opportunities for a better life, along with high moral standards and integrity. Doris and I have been fortunate to be blessed with the rewards of hard work and have also experienced disappointments that life brings but share faith in God that tomorrow will be better. This is the story of the love we shared with each other as we pursued the American Dream. And boy, did he live the American Dream.



Jim was born December 28, 1923 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the third of four children to Annie Lou (Borders) and John Howard Rowe. The family eventually settled in Durham, North Carolina where they established Moss Bakery, using a horse and wagon to deliver baked goods in and around Durham when gas became scarce due to the Second World War. After graduating from Durham High School Jim planned to attend Wake Forest College and aspired to become a Baptist minister, but the fate of the world intervened and instead he was drafted into the United States Army/ Air Force. In 1943 while in training in Chillicothe, Missouri, Jim met Doris Carlton and made sure his daily route went literally through the Carlton kitchen where he would grab a fresh baked cookie and make plans to see her later. They corresponded throughout his tour overseas where he was stationed first in North Africa and later in Foggia, Italy, serving in the mobile Machine Records Unit providing logistical data on troops and supplies which proved critical to the Allies' success.



Upon his return, Jim and his family moved to Norfolk, Virginia to take over the Norfolk Bakery. He and Doris were married there in February of 1946. Jim's quick mind and head for math were obvious and he was given the opportunity to move into management with Colonial Stores in Columbia, South Carolina. There he learned a leadership mantra which he held dear for the rest of his life, sharing with his children, grandchildren and future protégé's;



Love People- Look for the Good in People



Love Your Job



Love to Win- Develop the Winning Habit



Have Faith in Yourself- Because of Who You Are



Have Faith in God- Makes it all Worthwhile



Jim continued to rise through the ranks of Colonial Stores- Big Star/ Grand Union and never turned down an opportunity to learn and build on his skills, eventually making the transition to A&P where he served as Vice Chairman and Chief Administrative Officer. He and Doris moved up and down the Eastern Seaboard from Florida to New Jersey, finally returning to Atlanta where he retired in 1988. He later served on the Board of Directors of A&P and Apple South and was a member of the Finance Committee of both Atlanta Country Club and Cherokee Town and Country Club. He maintained a lifelong commitment to the Lord, serving as a Life Deacon at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.



Jim and Doris traveled extensively in Europe and the United States. Both avid (left-handed) golfers, they enjoyed participating in the Dinah Shore Pro Am and playing such prestigious courses as St. Andrews in Scotland. Jim even played with golf legends Payne Stewart and Seve Ballesteros. A natural sports lover, he fiercely supported the Braves and the Falcons and never missed an opportunity to treat his family to join him at incredible sporting events like The Masters, Super Bowl, World Series and NCAA Championship. And with Doris by his side, Jim was honored to meet Princess Margaret, Nancy Reagan, Dan Quayle and Bob Dole among other dignitaries along his life journey.



In the twenty years following the conclusion of his memoire, Jim enjoyed a quiet life filled with family and the birth of his many great-grandchildren, golf and trips to Isle of Palms, South Carolina where he and Doris enjoyed the beauty and peace of the ocean and the wonderful Charleston cuisine. "Great Granddad" was the heart of the family and lives forever in our most cherished memories, a man who was in life and will be in eternity "forever grateful to the Good Lord and for the longevity to enjoy life with my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren."



The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Saint Anne's Terrace- and to express our heartfelt gratitude to Norma Bailey and Mabel Sesay of Personal Care who provided the best possible care, giving peace and comfort to Jim, Doris and our family.



Reflecting the spirit of Jim's generosity, we ask that in lieu of flowers you consider donations of friendship, love and financial assistance to those individuals and organizations you find deserving.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 from 12:00-1:00 PM with a Chapel Service beginning at 1:00 PM, HM Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



