ROWAN, Hannah



On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Hannah Laughlin Rowan, loving mother of four children and six grandchildren, passed away at the age of 89.



Hannah was born on December 14, 1931 in Darby, Pennsylvania to Charles and Catherine (Boppel) Laughlin. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Moylan, Pennsylvania on June 7, 1949. She was President of her Senior class and described by her classmates as having "personality as colorful as a rainbow". She received a scholarship to Moore College of Art and Design where she flourished as a watercolorist. On August 9, 1958 she married John Forney Rowan of Atlanta, Georgia. The raised three daughters, Mary Carroll, Catherine and Nan and one son, John.



Hannah was an ardent volunteer and philanthropist for many organizations and churches. She was a volunteer and benefactor for Birthright of Atlanta from the late 1970s to present. In Atlanta from 1982-1983, she was President of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home Auxiliary and in 1987, Hostess Chairman of their Annual Champagne Luncheon. She was a great benefactor and Trustee Emeritus for Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School in Athens, Georgia from 2006 - present. She was a parishioner, supporter and ceaseless volunteer from 1990 to present for her beloved St. James Catholic Church in Madison, Georgia.



Hannah was preceded in death by her husband, John Forney Rowan, her daughter, Mary Carroll Rowan and brothers, Charles Laughlin, Thomas Laughlin and brother-in-law, Joseph Flynn. She is survived by her children, Catherine Norris (Patrick), John Rowan (Virginia), Hannah "Nan" Rowan; siblings, Elizabeth Laughlin Flynn, John Laughlin and her deeply loved grandchildren: Zachary Kittrell, John Cosper Kittrell, Katie Kittrell, Avery Rowan, Jack Rowan and William "Liam" Rowan.



Visitation for friends and family is at A.E. Carter Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 25 from 6-8 PM. The Rosary will be held at 7 PM.



A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 AM at St. James Catholic Church, Madison, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Hannah Rowan to St. James Catholic Church for the Altar Flower Fund. Please list Altar Flower Fund in memo.

