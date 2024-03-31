Rouzer, David

ROUZER, Dr. David



Dr. David Lee Rouzer of Atlanta, GA, passed away on March 27, 2024, at the age of 83, surrounded by those he loved most.



Dr. Rouzer was born in Minneapolis, MN to Norbert Lee Rouzer and Bonnie Mountain Rouzer on May 6, 1940. He obtained his undergraduate, Masters and Doctorate degree in Psychology from the University of Minnesota, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. He moved to Atlanta in 1972 and married Catherine Hightower Jarman on January 1, 1980. He taught at Georgia State University for a number of years as a faculty member in the Psychology department before opening his private practice in 1978, which he maintained until 2023. He helped countless patients over the 45 years he was in practice and was cited in The Wall Street Journal for his work. Outside of psychology, he was passionate about golf (a love he instilled in his son and daughter), reading, writing, running (he ran the Atlanta Half Marathon and Peachtree Road Race many times over his life), and later in life, being a devoted grandfather to his grandson.



Dr. Rouzer was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Bonnie Rouzer. He is survived by his loving family, Catherine Jarman Rouzer, Kyle David Rouzer (Kay), Merelise Rouzer Wilson (Christopher), Christopher "Kit" Wilson Jr., Robert Jarman (Jenny Jones), and Tyler Barron (Liam Copeland). He is also survived by his dear friends, Betsy Ryland and Greg Cox, Norene and Jerome Quinn, and Susan and David Raque.



A private memorial service will be held on April 14, 2024 for family and close friends.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Dr. Rouzer's name to The Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org) or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MichaelJFox.org).





