Obituaries

Routh, Euphees

File photo
File photo
Oct 6, 2023

ROUTH, Euphees

Age 67, of Atlanta, GA, passed September 16, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

AAJC 010126 Sugar Bowl game JG
FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

Oscar Delp played through foot injury at Georgia, reportedly won’t work out at NFL combine

10m ago

US advises embassy staff in Israel to leave now if they want, as risk of war hangs over Middle East

16m ago

ChatGPT maker OpenAI receives $110B in investments from Amazon, Nvidia and SoftBank

17m ago

Featured

North Point Mall

Ponce City Market developer to tackle North Point Mall’s NHL ambitions

EXCLUSIVE

‘We’re lucky to be alive’ after MARTA train hits fallen tree

SPECIAL FEATURE

W.E.B. Du Bois challenged racist myths in 1900. We re-created his work.