ROUSSEAU, Gloria Celebration of Life for Gloria Rousseau will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 1 PM, East Lake United Methodist, 2500 Hosea L. Williams Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30317. Interment, Monday, September 14, Chestnut Hills Cemetery. Visitation, Friday, September 11, 4 PM - 8 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave., Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.