ajc logo
X

Roush, Duncan

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

ROUSH, Duncan Allen

October 28, 1938 – May 21, 2021

His parents were W. Allen Roush and Lillian McRae Roush. He was born in Macon, GA and raised in Cochran, GA. He was the husband of Macy Buttrill Roush for more than 61 years, the father of D. Allen Roush Jr. and Wade W. Roush and the grandfather of McRae Roush.

Duncan passed away peacefully on May 21st surrounded by loved ones. He was a 1960 graduate of UGA, a distinguished Air Force Pilot, Delta pilot, entrepreneur, and later graduated from Emory Law where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Journal. He joined Kilpatrick and Cody Law firm in 1978 and remained there until retirement.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Drive

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top