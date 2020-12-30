ROUSE, Julia Bennett



Julia Bennett Rouse of Suwanee, GA, formerly of Houston, TX, succumbed to Alzheimer's disease complicated by Covid 19 on December 25th, 2020. Julie was born in Shreveport, LA the first daughter of Milton Bennett and Oma Ruth Carlisle. Julie was raised in Laurel, MS and graduated from George S. Gardner High School. After graduation she enrolled in Mississippi State College for Women, the "W". While there she met her future husband Jim who said "she had me at hello." They embarked on a lifelong romantic journey that lasted over 58 years. Julie was a devoted wife and mother and over the years she oversaw nine major household moves. She spent countless hours volunteering and was always willing to help out when needed. After moving to Houston she discovered her love for tennis. For many years she was active in the Westside Ladies Tennis Association where she played almost daily and made many wonderful friends. Julie was an avid fan of all things Texas A&M and Mississippi State and loved supporting their sports teams. Above all she was known for her loving dedication to her family, especially her grandchildren. She found great joy in taking them on Disney cruise adventures, hosting them at their lake house and traveling with Jim to see them participate in various sports and activities. She is survived by her husband Jim Rouse, sister Gail Gravell of Orlando, FL, daughters Lisa (Jeff) Taylor of Johns Creek GA and Connie (Bill) Fuller of Zionsville IN, grandchildren Chris Taylor, Claire Taylor, Connie Taylor, Kathleen Fuller, Scott (Jordan) Fuller, Brian Fuller and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Chuck Carlisle. Plans for a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.





