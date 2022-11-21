Rouse, Charles

ROUSE, Jr., Charles Robert "Charlie"



Charles Robert "Charlie" Rouse Jr., age 93, passed away at Piedmont Hospital on Saturday, November 19, 2022.



Charlie was born on January 18, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois. A graduate of Waukegan High School and Lake Forest College, he obtained a degree in Economics, and he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, as well as a Running Back on both his high school and his college football teams.



Charlie had a lifetime career in sales, representing McGregor Sportswear and Pendleton Woolen Mills. Following his retirement, he moved to be near his son and his family in Atlanta, where he was the Vice President of Legion of Mary and an active church member of Cathedral of Christ the King for over 24 years. He was cheerful, dedicated, and generous—a crooner and an engaging storyteller, who loved his family and his faith above all.



Charlie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Zdanowicz; his parents, Charlie and Anna; and his brothers, Larry and Joe. He is survived by his son, Charles (Angela) Rouse III; his granddaughter, Alexandra (Glenn) Ireland; and his niece, Michele Rouse.



A Funeral Mass will be held at Cathedral of Christ the King on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM, presided by Rev. Monsignor Francis McNamee. Charlie will be laid to rest next to his wife at Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville, Illinois.



