ROTH, Richard Louis



On October 12, 2022, Richard Louis Roth, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 83. Richard was born in Chicago, IL to Florence (Bennett) and Gordon H. Roth. In August 1960 he married Ruth Linda Ryberg. They raised three children, Mary "Betsy" Wells, Richard L. Roth, Jr., and William (Susan) Roth, and enjoyed each of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Christopher William Roth (infant).



Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth, along with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many family members.



A memorial mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, Dunwoody, GA on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow. Donations may be made in Richard's name to St. Vincent de Paul Georgia

